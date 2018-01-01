Varanasi/Uttar Pradesh, September 27: After the violence that erupted at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) following the alleged sexual harassment of a student, a women professor revealed that it was not only
Dhaka,July1: Bangladesh cricketer Mohammad Shahid is in soup after being accused of beating his pregnant wife. Dalu Kazi, cousin of Shahid’s wife, Farzana, claimed that the cricketer “regularly tortured” Farzana since the marriage. The couple,
Stuttgart,April29: Last year’s runner up and home favorite, Laura Siegemund, upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 at the Porsche Grand Prix in a match that lasted over three
Mumbai,Nov25: In a shocking incident, a 10-month-old girl was allegedly beaten up and kicked at a creche in Navi Mumbai by a caretaker, who along with the day care centre
MANIPUR ,Sept27: Irom Sharmila called on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind KejriwalMonday and sought a low-down on the strategies he used so effectively to battle theCongress. Sharmila, who recently ended her