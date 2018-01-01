London, Feb 6 :Singer Perrie Edwards has shared a photograph of her and new boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain kissing. Edwards, who was earlier dating former One Direction star Zayn Malik, took
Singer Perrie Edwards shares romantic photo with beau
Actress Savannah Chrisley splits from beau Blaire Hanks
Los Angeles, Jan 27: Actress Savannah Chrisley has announced her split from her beau and music artiste Blaire Hanks, after two years of dating him. Chrisley made the announcement on
Sophie Turner coy about her relationship with beau Joe Jonas
LA,Jan 10:Sophie Turner is being entirely too coy when it comes to dishing about her life with new beau, Joe Jonas. It was a big night for the “Game of
Singer Kate Perry attends 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball with beau Orlando Bloom
NewYork,Dec1:Katy Perry attended the 12th annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball Tuesday, November 29, in NYC, where she was joined by her boyfriend, Orlando Bloom. See their red carpet date night in
Lisa Haydon got married to beau Dino Lavani
Lisa Haydon got married to her beau Dino Lalvani after the two dated for a year. Lisa and fashion designer Malini Ramani took to their Instagram accounts to share a