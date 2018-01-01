#becomes
India becomes world’s fifth largest military spender

New Delhi,April25:India’s military expenditure grew around 8.5 per cent in 2016, making it the world’s fifth largest spender at $55.9 billion, figures released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute

Malayalam becomes compulsory in all schools in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, April11:The usage of the official language Malayalam has been made compulsory in all government offices from May 1. Kerala Government has promulgated an Ordinance to make teaching of Malayalam