HOUSTON,June15: Indian-American Rishi Shah, who quit college 10 years back to pursue entrepreneurial dreams, has become tech’s newest billionaire. And his business partner, Shradha Agarwal, is close behind. Their windfall
New Delhi, June6:A senior Official has said that Universal minimum wage for all industries and workers, including those getting monthly pay higher than Rs 18,000, would soon be a reality.
Lucknow, May4:Five Uttar Pradesh cities have been ranked among the 10 dirtiest in India, with Gonda topping the list, according to a list unveiled by the Urban Development Ministry on
California, April27:A study that claims humans reached the Americas 130,000 years ago – much earlier than previously suggested – has run into controversy. Humans are thought to have arrived in
New Delhi,April25:India’s military expenditure grew around 8.5 per cent in 2016, making it the world’s fifth largest spender at $55.9 billion, figures released by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute
Thiruvananthapuram, April11:The usage of the official language Malayalam has been made compulsory in all government offices from May 1. Kerala Government has promulgated an Ordinance to make teaching of Malayalam
Port Blair, Feb18:India’s only live volcano in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands which had started showing activity in the year 1991 after being dormant for over 150 years has once
New Delhi , Jan 10:Aside from variations in cabins and service quality, there’s the major concern of how likely you are to get delayed. Fly on the wrong airline and
Seattle, Jan 10:Yahoo Inc said Monday that it would rename itself Altaba Inc and Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer would step down from the board after the closing of its
London, Jan 5 Actor Malcolm David Kelley, who played Walt in the cult ABC series “Lost”, has turned rapper. Kelley has moved away from acting and is now primarily a