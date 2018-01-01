BeegumJaan

Vidya Balan, Loves Busy times, But need time between business
New Delhi, Dec 16: Actress Vidya Balan, who has a packed 2017 with releases like “Tumhari Sulu”, “Aami” — a yet untitled biopic on writer Kamala Das — and “Begum Jaan”,
New Delhi, Dec 16: Actress Vidya Balan, who has a packed 2017 with releases like “Tumhari Sulu”, “Aami” — a yet untitled biopic on writer Kamala Das — and “Begum Jaan”,
Mumbai, Sep 30 : Vidya Balan starrer “Begum Jaan” is all set to release in January next year.“Begum Jaan” set in the pre-Independence era, is directed by National Award winning