While addressing Goan state youth parliament, Goan chief minister and former Indian defence minister Manohar Parikar said that he is afraid that even girls are now drinking beer and it’s
Washington DC/ USA, September 28: Rejoice beer lovers! A team of researchers has recently discovered that drinking beer can lift your spirits as it contains an ingredient, which stimulates the
Bengaluru, June 3: It was a sight no one had ever imagined in a city that has always been known for its pubs: Pecos on Brigade Road, one of the
NEW DELHI, June6: A BJP leader in Meghalaya who had talked about a “beer and beef party” on his Facebook page to mark three years of his party’s government at the
New Delhi, Feb. 22 : We will not rest until the company stops selling products bearing religious symbols and figures in India and, if possible in the United States, said
Brussels,Sept20:It’s no longer a fantasy in the Belgian city of Bruges, where the world’s first beer pipeline opened last week. The two-mile pipe connects the Halve Maan brewery in the
New Delhi, September 12: Do you remember that time when, busy working on a laptop, you found your beer had gone all warm and flat? What if you can get