Spot a beggar in Hyderabad and get reward of Rs 500
Hyderabad (Telangana), December 30: With an aim to make Hyderabad beggar free, the Telangana Prisons Department has announced a reward of Rs. 500 to anyone who spots beggars in the
Hyderabad (Telangana), December 30: With an aim to make Hyderabad beggar free, the Telangana Prisons Department has announced a reward of Rs. 500 to anyone who spots beggars in the
Amristar,July20:The entire service team of Oppo Mobile in Punjab has reportedly resigned after employees claimed that the Chinese company “disrespected India” and said, “Indians are beggars.” According to the employees,
New Delhi July 29: The following data is from the Census 2011, gives the statistics of India’s beggar population.While the population of Muslims stands at 14.23% of India’s total, their