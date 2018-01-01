#Beijing
Beijing air quality degrades during first snowing

Beijing, Jan 16:According to the municipal environmental protection bureau, Beijing’s air quality will plunge from “fairly good” on Sunday to “seriously polluted” today. Air quality will improve on Tuesday night

Trump’s phone call to Taiwan irks Beijing

Washington, Dec 3: A telephonic conversation between US President-elect Donald Trump and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Friday, has angered China, reports said on Saturday. This was the first bilateral

Beijing issues first air pollution alert

BEIJING,Oct3: Beijing city today issued its first yellow alert for air pollution in the second half of this year with Met department forecasting that smog will continue to engulf the

