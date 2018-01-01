Beijing, June7In a horrifying video that has gone viral, a donkey was thrown inside a tiger enclosure in a zoo in China as witnesses watched on in shock. In the
Itanagar, June6:Three children and a woman were killed and six others injured after being struck by lightning in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday. The tragedy occurred at Gandhigram village in Vijaynagar
Muzaffarpur,May31: A video of a school girl being molested openly by a group of men on a railway bridge over Budhi Gandak river in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district has set the
NEW DELHI,May27: In a move to curb use of hookahs in hotels and restaurants, the government has prohibited food and drinks from being served in designated smoking areas. Moreover, hotels,
NewYork, March22:About 80 per cent of the world’s wastewater is discharged into the environment without any treatment, said a UN report released on Wednesday in Durban, South Africa, on the