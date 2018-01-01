Belguim opens world’s first beer pipeline
Brussels,Sept20:It’s no longer a fantasy in the Belgian city of Bruges, where the world’s first beer pipeline opened last week. The two-mile pipe connects the Halve Maan brewery in the
MUMBAI: Belgian Bram Ronsse is not a very good swimmer, but that did not stop him from jumping in the deep waters at Girgaum Chowpatty to save two drowning teenagers. However,
Brussels July 30: Belgian police arrested two brothers,Noureddine H and his brother Hamza H, “suspected of planning an attack” in Belgium following raids ordered by an anti-terror judge on Friday