#Bengal
Bengal sweet shops turn bitter and blue after GST

KOLKATA,August21:  Its going to be a very blue Monday for Bengal. And not a single rosogolla or sandesh to lift the spirits. Close to 1.5 lakh sweet shops across the state are keeping their shutters

Who owns the rasgulla ? Bengal or Odisha

Kolkata,July7:There are many important, even vital things that Bengal claims to have contributed to India. Number-1-all-time-best Nobel Prize winner Rabindranath Tagore, Indian nationalism and the bottom line of the WellSpring

One killed in Bengal explosion

Kolkata, June 27  A man was killed and at least four others were injured in a bomb explosion in a house in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, police said on Monday.