Bengaluru, Jan.19: A fire that broke out in Bengaluru’s infamous Bellandur Lake several hours ago on Friday has not subsided. According to media reports, residents living on the Yemlur side
Bengaluru/Karnataka, Jan 9: BJP District Yuva Morcha President, Anil was arrested in connection with the suicide of a 20-year-old girl in Karnataka’s Chikmagalur. A 20-year-old woman hanged herself in Chikmagalur
Bengaluru, Jan2: The first New Year baby girl born at 00:05 on Monday at a civic hospital in the city’s western suburb would get free education up to the degree
Bengaluru, Dec 29: Deriving strength from the success of cancelling the programme of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone in Bengaluru on the New Year eve, the custodians of morality seems to
Bengaluru, Dec 6: The Ola Cab service on Tuesday suspended a driver, accused of molesting a 23-year-old woman in Bengaluru on Sunday night. “We regret the unfortunate experience the customer
Bengaluru/Karnataka, September 28: Sampath Raj of Congress and Padmavathi of JDS elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Bengaluru respectively. Sampath Raj of Congress and Padmavathi of JDS elected Mayor and
BENGALURU,Sept27: A maternal nutrition scheme, ‘Mathrupoorna’, which will provide one freshly cooked meal to pregnant and lactating mothers, will be launched on October 2. The scheme will replace the take-home
BENGALURU,Sept18:A late-night car race by three teens in Bengaluru ended in the death of one of them over the weekend. Two others were injured. All three vehicles they were driving
Bengaluru,Sept8: Starting this week, the Venkateshwara Service Station, close to Indiranagar RTO on Old Madras Road, will serve free food all day to customers who stop there to refuel. This
BENGALURU,August30: Contrary to the Centre’s claims, contracts signed with foreign firms by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), custodian of Aadhaar data, show that they got “full access” to classified
New Delhi, August 28: IndiGo announced on Monday that 2 additional flights between Bengaluru and Kochi during Onam. The 2 IndiGo airlines would be between September 3 and 10, 2017 with
Thiruvananthpuram, August 28: The nice comments which the transgender couple got on social media changed overnight to threats. Sukanyeah, a male to female transgender felt in love with a female
BENGALURU,August28: A seven-year old girl died after her mother allegedly flung her down twice to the ground from the terrace of their four-storey residential building, near Sri Rama Temple at
New Delhi, Aug 25: Driven by the persistent growth in flights, trains and bus ticketing, Paytm attained an important share of the online travel market of India within a very
BENGALURU,August24: At Rs 5 a plate, idlis are the hot cakes in the Indira Canteen in Kodigehalli, north Bengaluru. By the time R Goundar, a mason, arrives on Tuesday morning, the canteen
Bengaluru,August23: Full-fledged cloud seeding operations will begin on Wednesday after identifying moisture containing clouds at different locations across the state. Meterologoits warn againt using cloud seeding to generate rain.The state
Bengaluru, Aug 16: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a ‘Indira Canteen’ in Bengaluru with the vision of providing good quality of food to the poor at a cheap
BENGALURU,August11: Test pilots at defence PSU Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) flew for the first time an upgraded Jaguar fighter aircraft fitted with an AESA (active electronically scanned array) radar. The Jaguar Darin III, which HAL is
Bengaluru,August5: In an yet another of firsts, Bengaluru will soon join the list of elite cities that provide helicopter-taxi services. Minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha on Friday announced
Bengaluru,August4: Bengaluru Police on Thursday formally announced the arrest of Abhinav Srivastava, IIT Kharagpur graduate , 31-year-old hailing from Uttar Pradesh, in connection with a complaint of unauthorized access of