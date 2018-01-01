BengaluruAirport

CISF jawan shoots himself at Bengaluru airport
Bengaluru, Jan 16: A Central Industrial Security Force jawan committed suicide at Kempe Gowda Airport in Bengaluru. Jawan Suresh Gaikwad allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle.
