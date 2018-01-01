BEngaluruITRaids

New Delhi, Aug 03: The Income Tax department has seized over Rs. 11 crores during the raids at various places belonging to Karnataka Power Minister DK Shivakumar. According to IT
New Delhi, Aug 3: The Congress party on Thursday said that the raids by the Income Tax department against Karnataka Power Minister DK Shivakumar are a big setback to democracy.
Bengaluru, Aug 3: Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa on Thursday said that the Income Tax raid at state’s Power Minister D.K. Shivakumar’s residence should not be linked with Rajya
New Delhi, Aug 2: In the wake of the Income tax department conducting raids at Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar’s residence where 44 Congress MLAs are holed up, former law minister
Bengaluru, Aug 2: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday dubbed Income Tax (IT) raids at the residence of Karnataka power minister DK Shivakumar as ‘undemocratic’. The IT officials on Wednesday
Bengaluru (Karnataka), Aug 02: The Income Tax department on Wednesday denied that its raid at Karnataka Energy Minister’s residence and the resort has anything to do with the Gujarat’s Congress