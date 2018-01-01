Google ends Android Nougat Beta program, confirms Android O beta
California, May6:Google has just confirmed that the Android Nougat Beta Program is complete and that no new builds will be pushed to Pixel and Nexus devices in the future. But
California, May6:Google has just confirmed that the Android Nougat Beta Program is complete and that no new builds will be pushed to Pixel and Nexus devices in the future. But
California,Sept12:After introducing voicemail, WhatsApp for Android is now getting some new additional features in its latest beta update. This includes the ability to write and draw on images, just like