IT sector to witness worst dip in Q2: Report
Mumbai, Oct 11: Slowdown in BFSI and healthcare sectors apart from delays in projects across many clients will result into weakest September quarter in the past 8 years, says report.
Mumbai, Oct 11: Slowdown in BFSI and healthcare sectors apart from delays in projects across many clients will result into weakest September quarter in the past 8 years, says report.
Bengaluru,Sept8:Information technology (IT) stocks took a hit in trade on Thursday, after TCS warned of a slowdown in discretionary spending in the BFSI (banking and financial services) vertical. The stock