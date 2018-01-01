Bhopal, Jan 23: Admission Committee member of People’s College of Medical Sciences and Research Vijay Kumar Pandey sent to jail after he had surrendered before Special CBI Court Vyapam Scam. The
Bhopal, Jan 13: 2017 saw a spate of incidents where various groups, organizations, and aggrieved sections resorted to unique protests. In keeping continuity, several teachers, including four women, today tonsured
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dec 29: The protest by visually impaired students demanding employment and other basic facilities entered 12th day on Friday. The students staged their protest here at Neelam
Bhopal, November 3: A 19-year-old girl students from Madhya Pradesh was brutally gang-raped for three hours on Tuesday night.the girl was preparing for IAS exams and was brutally raped by
Bhopal/ Madhya Pradesh, October 21: Nandini Kahre, a ten-year-old girl, turned to a real-life Sherlock Holmes by gathering clues and tracking down the vehicle that killed her brother. Avinash Kahre (19)
Bhopal,August9:In a weird case of tagging for identity, two minors were stamped with an entry seal on their face when they reached to meet their imprisoned relatives on Raksha Bandhan
Bhopal/Madhya Pradesh, August 4: A noble initiative was started by Muskan Ahirwar, a Class 5 student of running a library from her residence in Durga Nagar last year. Muskan Ahiwar,
BHOPAL,June23: More than 5,000 quintal of onions kept under the open sky at Bhopal mandiwas soaked due to strong spell of rain on June 21. Besides, onions loaded in large
BHOPAL,May11: A family residing in servant quarters of a retired IAS officer’s residence has alleged that their minor son was thrashed by the former officer. They also claimed that the
Bhopal, April 15: Eight Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) activists managed to escape from the high-security Bhopal Jail late last year because the Special Armed Forces (SAF) personnel deployed
Bhopal, March 08: National Investigation Agency (NIA) team today reached Bhopal to investigate the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train explosion that took place on Yesterday. Affirm that the explosion in the Bhopal-Ujjain
Bhopal, Dec20: Income Tax sleuths on Tuesday carried out searches at the residence and hotels of BJP leader and former chairman of Madhya Pradesh Rajya Sahakari Awas Sangh Sushil Vaswani
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Dec. 20 : Officials of the Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a raid at the office and residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Vaswani
Kanpur,Nov21:She was among the 120 passengers of the Indore-Rajendranagar Express killed in the 3.10am tragedy 75km from Kanpur, which left over 200 injured and an unknown number still trapped in
Lucknow, Nov 08: The Madhya Pradesh government today suspended Deputy Inspector General (Jails) Mansharam Patel for alleged negligence in connection with the jailbreak by eight Students’ Islamic Movement of India
Bhopal, November 1: The current topic for the discussions on media is the alleged jail break by the SIMI activists and the events followed. According to reports, yesterday, early in
Bhopal, Oct 31: Eight terrorists of the banned group Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) have escaped from Bhopal Central Jail. They also killed a guard of the jail during
Bhopal,Oct24:Reports of fire in a Bhopal scrapyard were doing rounds on Monday morning. News agency ANI reported that the fire broke out at 2:30am on Monday. According to reports, 35
Bhopal, October 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Bhopal today, has addressed the ex-servicemen at the Lal Parade ground. He will also unveil the Shaurya Smarak. Some main points fronm the
Bhopal, October 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhopal. He was received by Chouhan Shivraj and Manohar Parrikar. He would inaugurate a war memorial and would address ‘Shaurya Samman Sabha’.