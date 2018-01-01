#Bhopal
Anti Terrorism Squad
NIA team to investigate India’s first ISIS attack

Bhopal, March 08: National Investigation Agency (NIA) team today reached Bhopal to investigate the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train explosion that took place on Yesterday. Affirm that the explosion in the Bhopal-Ujjain

Bhopal jailbreak: Senior official suspended

Lucknow, Nov 08: The Madhya Pradesh government today suspended Deputy Inspector General (Jails) Mansharam Patel for alleged negligence in connection with the jailbreak by eight Students’ Islamic Movement of India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Bhopal

Bhopal, October 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhopal. He was received by Chouhan Shivraj and Manohar Parrikar. He would inaugurate a war memorial and would address ‘Shaurya Samman Sabha’.

Page 1 of 21 2