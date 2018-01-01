#BhopalCentralJail
Bhopal jailbreak: Senior official suspended

Lucknow, Nov 08: The Madhya Pradesh government today suspended Deputy Inspector General (Jails) Mansharam Patel for alleged negligence in connection with the jailbreak by eight Students’ Islamic Movement of India

SIMI: Fatal Jailbreak

Eight cadres of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) fled from the Bhopal Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh (MP) at around 2 to 3am in the morning of