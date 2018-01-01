Bhopalencounter

SIMI: Fatal Jailbreak
Eight cadres of the banned Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) fled from the Bhopal Central Jail in Madhya Pradesh (MP) at around 2 to 3am in the morning of
Bhopal, November 1: The current topic for the discussions on media is the alleged jail break by the SIMI activists and the events followed. According to reports, yesterday, early in
Bhopal, October 31: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) will investigate the jailbreak involving eight terrorists of the banned Students Islamic Movement