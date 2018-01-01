Washington DC/ US, September 1: Experts commenting on the recent stand-off between India, Bhutan and China with regard to territorial jurisdiction over a part of the Doklam Plateau have said
New Delhi, August 21: The Chinese army began measures to threaten India amidst the Doklam controversy. The Western Command of China began the measures. According to media reports from China,
New Delhi, August 18: Japan is firmly supporting India in the 2-month long Doklam standoff near Sikkim and told that there must be no “independent attempts to alter the status
Washington, August 12: ‘India behaves like a mature power’, asserts a top American Defence Expert regarding the Doklam standoff at the trijunction of India, Bhutan and China. China is considered
New Delhi, August 10: The Government of Bhutan on Thursday pointedly refuted a Chinese foreign ministry claim that Bhutan had conveyed through diplomatic channels to China that the trilateral border
Beijing, August 5: In a news published in a state run daily from China, they have disclosed about a ‘small scale military operation’ to expel Indian troops from the Doklam
New Delhi, Jul 4: The defense experts on Tuesday said that there is a need to tell China that Bhutan is as vital for India’s interest as Taiwan is for
Geneva, June 29: China’s threat to the sovereignty of Bhutan and its unilateral action to alter the status quo on bilateral boundary issues related to the Doklam Plateau has been
Gangtok, June 29: Unilateral actions to alter status quo in Doklam Plateau in tiny, helpless Bhutan has escalated tensions between China and its neighbors. Beijing’s recent aggressive move to construct
Washington, October 27: Bhutan is definitely not a quiet place in the Himalayas and the small nation east of Nepal sandwiched between India and China is capable of producing a
Thimphu, Oct 20: Actor Aamir Khan, who is a Unicef Regional Goodwill Ambassador, took time out from his schedule to meet children affected by malnutrition here and to witness how the
Kathmandu, Sep 29: Nepal, the current Chair of SAARC, on Wednesday confirmed that four nations — India, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan — have conveyed they are pulling out of the
New Delhi, Sep 28 : Following the diplomatic blitzkrieg launched by New Delhi, Pakistan is virtually getting isolated in the region with Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Bhutan joining India in boycotting the
New Delhi, Aug 04: The Indian national football team will play Bhutan in an unofficial away practice game on August 13 after the proposed tour of the United States of America did not