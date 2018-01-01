BiggBoss10

New Delhi, Jan 31: Manveer Gurjar has emerged the winner of Bigg Boss 10, becoming the first commoner to win the reality show. After surviving numerous challenges and stiff competition
Mumbai,Jan 27:Though in her heart of hearts, she wishes to be proved wrong, chess master Dhyani Dave feels Bani J will win Bigg Boss 10. “It’s a given. It’s been
New Delhi, Jan 17: In what is a ‘fairytale turning into reality’ for actress and ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Monalisa, she will get married to her boyfriend Vikrant inside the ‘Bigg
New Delhi , Jan.14 : To set the stage on fire of Bigg Boss 10, the bromance of the actor Salman Khan and Govinda is back again! Known to create magic
Mumbai, Dec 24: Superstar Salman Khan, also the host of “Bigg Boss” season 10, ousted contestant Priyanka Jagga Muise for misbehaving with her co-contestants. Salman even threatened to cut ties with
Mumbai,Dec19:In a shocking turn of events, actor Rahul Dev became the latest celebrity to be ousted from controversial reality show Bigg Boss 10 in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode which
New Delhi, Dec 03: In a major relief to Vinodanand Jha, popularly known as Swami Omji Maharaj, a Delhi Court on Saturday quashed the non-bailable warrant issued against him in
Mumbai,Dec1:Bigg Boss 10 introduces the luxury budget task, which gives the power in the hands of the challengers. The contestants wake up in shock with no water in the kitchen
Mumbai,Nov23:The latest task ‘Viral video war’ is bringing out the best in contestants. They are not only performing as a team, forgetting their difference, but are also leaving no stone
Mumbai,Nov10:Despite a clear denial from the contestants to bring back Swami Om, Bigg Boss turned a deaf ear to the contestants wish. Swami Om made an energetic and a crazy
Mumbai,Nov8:The episode started with Swami singing inside the restroom of the secret room. Bigg Boss introduced the immunity task where the contestants were asked to bid a certain amount of
New Delhi, Nov 3: Veteran India cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh has rubbished the allegations that his son is a drug addict. Wife of Yuvraj Singh’s brother, Akansha Sharma
Mumbai,Nov2:The actress is seen getting close with commoner Manu Punjabi in the show, but there are some pictures on social media in which Monalisa is seen with a man. The identity
Mumbai,Oct24: The India wale inside the house of Bigg Boss season 10 would have been surprised to see Priyanka Jagga getting eliminated from the show. Yes, you heard that right.
Mumbai, Oct 21: Akanksha Sharma, the former wife of popular cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s brother Zorawar, has been sharing the reasons for the breakdown of her marriage on reality TV series
Mumbai, Oct 20: Bhojpuri actress Antara Biswas, who is better known as Mona Lisa, is one of the contestants of the tenth season of reality show “Bigg Boss”. She is
Mumbai,Oct20:Akansha Sharma, who is one of the contestants of the recently launched Bigg Boss 10, created a buzz when she announced that she has an association with cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s
New Delhi,Oct12: Putting an end to the earlier speculations of Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone being the first guest on Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 10’. Raj Nayak, CEO of Colors
Mumbai, August 27:The first promo of India’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 10 featuring Salman Khan is out. Salman Khan is seen dressed up as an astronaut. The astronaut is