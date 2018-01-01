#bill
US House passes bill to avoid govt. shutdown

Washington DC, Jan 19: The United States House of Representatives passed a Republican-led bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown. However the fight to get the bill through Congress isn’t over yet. This legislation

South Carolina bill bans obscene content on computers

S.Carolina,Dec20:Computers purchased in South Carolina in 2017 may only offer PG-13 rated internet. A bill pre-filed by Republican State Representative William Chumley would require that personal computers and other devices