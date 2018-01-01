In a new interview with Billboard, Rapper Eminem lashes out Donald Trump and he has no regret about that. He said that ‘“A f*****g turd would have been better as a
Washington DC, Jan 19: The United States House of Representatives passed a Republican-led bill aimed at avoiding a government shutdown. However the fight to get the bill through Congress isn’t over yet. This legislation
Ranchi,August2:The Jharkhand government has approved the draft of a bill that will ban religious conversion by force or allurement. As per section 3 of the Bill, there will be up
Yunnan,June29:Seeing ‘you break it you buy it’ sign in stores is not just a friendly reminder to be careful while handling merchandise. A woman in China learnt this lesson in
New Delhi,June28:The concept of coexistence is being promoted in an innovative way in Delhi’s first community café in Shahpur Jat. This new concept allows solo travellers to dine in with
Minnesota,May30:Minnesota state Rep. Mary Franson received a note from a friend last year urging her to draft stricter legislation against female genital mutilation. The state had banned the practice in
Islamabad, May6:Pakistani lawmakers have unanimously rejected a bill aimed at increasing the minimum age for marriage of a girl from 16 to 18 years, terming the proposed amendment as “un-Islamic”.
Chennai, Jan 23:Tamil Nadu students hold protests on whether or not the ordinance promulgated by the state will permanently revoke the ban on Jallikattu. While protesters say that anything other
NEW DELHI , Jan 11: In a major fillip for Aadhaar-based payments, the government may subsidise the cost of biometric readers -which are attached to smartphones to validate such transactions-across
S.Carolina,Dec20:Computers purchased in South Carolina in 2017 may only offer PG-13 rated internet. A bill pre-filed by Republican State Representative William Chumley would require that personal computers and other devices
NewDelhi,Dec16:Judges of the Supreme Court and 24 high courts may soon get a fatter pay packet as the government is likely to bring a bill in this regard in the
Islamabad,Sept27:Pakistan’s lower house of parliament has passed a landmark bill giving its small Hindu minority the right to register marriages, the last major hurdle on the way to enacting a
Washington, September 21: Two American lawmakers have introduced legislation in the US Congress to designate Pakistan as a state sponsor of terrorism, in a humiliating setback to Islamabad ahead of Prime
Shimla, August 26: Himachal Pradesh Health Minister Kaul Singh Thakur on Friday introduced a bill in the assembly to dissuade youngsters from tobacco use and smoking, making provisions for registration of
Sydney, August 24: Australia’s New South Wales (NSW) farmers can legally grow poppies as the state government has passed a bill on Wednesday, legalising the production of the crops for medical
Ottawa, June 18: Canada’s parliament has passed a contentious bill to allow medically-assisted death for terminally ill people. The bill received royal assent on Friday afternoon after passing a final vote