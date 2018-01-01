HOUSTON,June15: Indian-American Rishi Shah, who quit college 10 years back to pursue entrepreneurial dreams, has become tech’s newest billionaire. And his business partner, Shradha Agarwal, is close behind. Their windfall
Indian-American Rishi Shah, who quit college 10 years back to pursue entrepreneurial venture becomes tech’s newest billionaire in Chicago
UAE-based Indian billionaire BR Shetty, to make $1 billion in revenue on his foray into the film-making business adaptation of the epic, the Mahabharata
ABU DHABI,June5:: UAE-based Indian billionaire BR Shetty, who has interests in healthcare and finance, said on Sunday that he expects to make $1 billion in revenue from his first foray
Billionaire and Google co-founder Sergey Brin at San Francisco Airport to protest against travel ban
San francisco, Feb3:You dont see a billionaire coming out on the road to protest against the government, joining the masses and lending a support and legitimacy to a protest. But
Media moghul and billionaire Warren Buffett invests in 3 different US airlines
New York,Nov15: Billionaire investor Warren Buffett has taken stakes in three large US airlines, in a $1.3 billion bet that marks a sharp U-turn of his antagonistic views on the
Pak-born billionaire and NFL team owner in the US ,started as a dishwasher
Illinois,Sept29:The emergence of Shahid Khan, the NFL team owner who made his fortune selling car bumpers, in the race to rescue embattled Japanese air-bag manufacturer Takata Corp. pits the billionaire