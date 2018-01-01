MANILA, Aug 25 : The Philippines started monitoring suspected bird flu cases in humans on Friday after 34 farm workers in two towns north of the capital Manila developed flu-like
Kampala, Jan 16: Uganda has reactivated the National Task Force (NTF) to coordinate the fight against avian flu that has broken out in the east African country, minister of agriculture
HongKong,Dec30:The patient has been hospitalised in stable condition. Those who have been in close contact with him have been put under medical surveillance although none have yet reported any symptoms.
New Delhi, Oct 26: Union Health Secretary C K Mishra has listed out precautions to be taken to prevent an outbreak of bird flu and offered central assistance if needed.
New Delhi, Oct 24: At least six more birds died here on Monday due to bird flu, taking the total deaths of migratory birds from the disease to 64, Delhi Animal
New Delhi, Oct 21: The Delhi government today ruled out any threat to human beings due to the bird flu or avian influenza as the strain of the virus is
Gwalior, Oct 21: Nearly 15 birds in Gwalior zoo have died in last three days, prompting the concerned authorities to send their samples for testing for bird flu virus. “Since
Suspected cases of Avia influenza at the Delhi zoo have prompted authorities to shut down its premises. According to zoo sources, around 8 water birds and a few ducks and