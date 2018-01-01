BirdFluInDelhi

Delhi : 6 more birds die of Bird Flu in Capital, Total rises to 64
New Delhi, Oct 24: At least six more birds died here on Monday due to bird flu, taking the total deaths of migratory birds from the disease to 64, Delhi Animal
New Delhi, Oct 24: At least six more birds died here on Monday due to bird flu, taking the total deaths of migratory birds from the disease to 64, Delhi Animal
New Delhi, Oct 21: The Delhi government today ruled out any threat to human beings due to the bird flu or avian influenza as the strain of the virus is