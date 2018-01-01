BirdsAvianFlu

Bird flu scare in Delhi: No threat to humans, says Government
New Delhi, Oct 21: The Delhi government today ruled out any threat to human beings due to the bird flu or avian influenza as the strain of the virus is
Gwalior, Oct 21: Nearly 15 birds in Gwalior zoo have died in last three days, prompting the concerned authorities to send their samples for testing for bird flu virus. “Since
New Delhi, Oct 20: With eight more birds succumbing to bird flu in Delhi, authorities on Thursday shut down the popular Deer Park and warned people not to touch any
New Delhi, Oct 20: In the first instance of bird flu cases in Delhi, at least three migratory birds at the Delhi zoo have succumbed to the H5N1 influenza virus