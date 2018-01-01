Jodhpur man gets bitten ,dies after taking selfie with a cobra
Jodhpur, April12:It’s a story of a selfie gone horribly wrong. A man from Jodhpur died an hour after a cobra, he took a picture with, bit him. The incident took
Jodhpur, April12:It’s a story of a selfie gone horribly wrong. A man from Jodhpur died an hour after a cobra, he took a picture with, bit him. The incident took
La Paz, Jan 6:A woman has died in Bolivia after being beaten and tied to a pole infested with poisonous ants by people who reportedly mistook her and her children
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM August 24: A man from rural Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala was hospitalised on Tuesday after he was badly bitten by a stray dog. The incident happened in the same area