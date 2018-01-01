Durg (Chattisgarh), Feb. 6: The opposition parties seem to have found a new way of protest as a counter offensive to the ruling NDA government’s claim regarding creation of jobs
New Delhi, Feb 5: In his maiden speech as the member of Rajya Sabha, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Monday hit out Congress for its ‘pakoda’ jibe
New Delhi, Feb 5: The political discourse between BJP and Congress hit another low, with social media head and Karnataka leader of Congress Divya Spandana Ramya openly wondering on Twitter “Is this
New Delhi: In the game of political bargaining, BJP emerged winners as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandrababu Naidu’ s ‘economics’ based on budget allocation proved to be a
New Delhi, Feb 4: An emergency meeting called by Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP), today will decide the future of the alliance with the BJP. TDP which is the
Hyderabad, Feb 2: The Union Budget seems to have got its first causality-Telugu Desam Party (TDP) -BJP alliance. Upset over the budget allocation for the state of Andhra Pradesh, BJP’s biggest
The tough war between AAP CM Aravind Kejriwal and BJP is getting tighter with centre’s new move to ban sealing drive. ”The Delhi government will approach the Supreme Court seeking
Bijepur/Odisha, Jan 30: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday announced Ashok Panigrahi as its party candidate for the Bijepur by-poll election. The by-election has been necessitated after the seat fell
New Delhi , Jan 29: We have seen political parties involving in heated arguments over various issues of public interest. Now, hot exchange between BJP and Congress in social media
Hyderabad/Telangana, Jan 24: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is playing pakoda politics. The AIMIM chief made this statement while
New Delhi, Jan 22: The Karnataka assembly polls are on doorsteps, and both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP parties in the state have gone on an all-out beef focused
Chandigarh, Jan 22: With violence against women becoming a burning issue in India, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirron Kher said that a change in the mindset of the people
Raghogarh/Madhya Pradesh, Jan 20: The Congress Party on Friday won 20 of the 24 wards in Raghogarh Municipal Council elections in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna District. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
New Delhi, Jan 19: The Delhi High Court on Friday refuses to grant interim relief to Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in Office of Profit case. On earlier today, the Election
The mentioning of 'some' is always spotted in this kind of stories and we can't complain because all we get in these scripts are unknown leads. In his autobiography, Madhok
Kannur, Kerala, Jan 17: The Kerala police have registered a case against Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Rajeev Chandrasekhar for allegedly sharing a fake news on his
New Delhi , January 17: Baba Ramdev on Wednesday attacked the government for imposing high tax on telecasting devotional TV channels like Aastha, Arihant and Vedic. “The government was demanding
Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Jan 17 : Two days after Pravin Togadia’s mysterious “disappearance” and subsequent hospitalisation in an unconscious condition, Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday expressed his concerns over the
Sirsi/Karnataka, Jan 17: Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha sprinkled “divine” cow urine on a stage, actor Prakash Raj delivered a speech at an event here. Prakash
Barmer/Rajasthan, Jan 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Congress Party and drought are ‘twin brothers’ as wherever the party goes, there is drought. Lashing out at the