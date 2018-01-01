#BJPinKerala
Kerala : Confusion in BDJS over alliance with BJP

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 24: Confusion prevails in the recently-formed Bharat Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS) — the political outfit floated last year with the support of the powerful Hindu Ezhava leader Vellapalli Natesan

BJP keen to expand NDA in Kerala

Kozhikode, Sept 23 : BJP today said it was keen to expand the party-led National Democratic Alliance in Kerala and prepared to coordinate and accept any political party into its fold.