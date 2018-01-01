ZURICHNEW DELHi,June30: Money parked by Indians in Switzerland’s banks nearly halved to 676 Swiss francs (about Rs 4,500 crore) in 2016 to hit a record low amid a continuing clampdown
Hyderabad,June28: A newborn girl was found abandoned in a bin in Gachibowli on Tuesday. The child was found near the government school in Kothaguda. Police said that one E. Parvathi heard
NEW DELHI,May3: Defending the government’s move to make it mandatory to link Aadhaar numbers to the PAN card issued by income tax authorities, the Centre told the Supreme Court on
NewDelhi,Jan 12:Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, who had earlier said that scrapping high-denomination currency notes would curb child trafficking, has now expressed his disappointment saying that he had expected that demonetisation
Wheaton,Oct15:Three days after Larycia Hawkins agreed to step down from her job at Wheaton College, an evangelical school in Wheaton, Ill., she joined her former colleagues and students for what
AMARAVATI,Oct14: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday claimed that out of the Rs 13,000 crore of black money declared in Hyderabad under a recent scheme, Rs 10,000 crore
Hyderabad,Oct12:Noting that politics has become a “shelter” for corrupt people, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today reiterated his demand for immediately abolishing currency notes of Rs 1000 and
Chicago,Sept23: The district attorney in the southern US city of Tulsa has charged the police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man with first-degree manslaughter. The shooting of Terence
(TULSA, Okla.),Sept20: A black man fatally shot by a white Tulsa, Oklahoma, police officer responding to a stalled vehicle had no weapon on him or in his SUV, the city’s
Minneapolis July 7 :A suburban Minneapolis police officer fatally shot a black man on Wednesday during a traffic stop, police said, and a woman posted a video on the internet
Baton Rouge July 6:Protests have taken place in the US state of Louisiana after a video emerged appearing to show two white police officers holding down and shooting dead a
New Delhi, June 30: Indians’ money in Swiss banks has dropped by one-third to record low of 1.2 billion franc or Rs 8,392 crore. Funds held directly by Indians drop to 1,207