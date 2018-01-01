One Month After Demonetisation: Opposition observes black day
New Delhi, Dec 8: The opposition on Thursday observed a “black day” by staging a protest near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue inside the Parliament premises to mark one month of the
New Delhi, Dec 8: The opposition on Thursday observed a “black day” by staging a protest near Mahatma Gandhi’s statue inside the Parliament premises to mark one month of the
New Delhi, Dec 08: With the opposition observing black day to vent their ire over the existing problems post one month of the demonetisation drive, the government today cornered the
Pakistan, July 20: Kashmir is not an internal matter of India, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said today and asked it to hold a plebiscite there to respect the rights of Kashmiris
Srinagar, July 20: Pakistan was observing Wednesday as “black day” to “express solidarity” with the people of Kashmir, 44 of whom have died in almost two weeks of violence that