BlackMoneyMatter

Mumbai, November 11: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi jolted the nation with his biggest step against tax evasion and black money, There was only one way left for those Indians
Lucknow,Nov 09: Cash amounting to Rs 3 crore was recovered from the car of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Ghaziabad on Thursday, police said. The car was coming
New Delhi, Nov 09: “This has come as a surprise to everybody. The citizens, the nation and even within most of the government!,” Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das said at
New Delhi, Nov 09 : CPI-M’s Rajya Sabha MP Ritabrata Banerjee on Tuesday said that the common people are going to suffer in the coming days by the government’s move to withdraw
Panaji, Nov 9 : Politicians who were hoping to win elections on the strength of black money have been checkmated, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar said on Tuesday, calling Prime Minister Narendra
New Delhi, Nov 08: President Pranab Mukherjee welcomed as a bold step Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes with effect from midnight.
Kolkata, Nov 8: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following his announcement that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease