#Blast
Seven dead at Koraput landmine blast in Odisha

Koraput, Feb2:At least seven police personnel were killed and five injured in a landmine blast triggered by suspected Maoists in Odisha’s Koraput district on Wednesday, police said. Police said the

3 injured in blast at Kochi refinery

Kochi, Jan 10: Three people have been injured in an explosion in Kerala’s Kochi refinery at around 11.30 AM on Tuesday. The workers were conducting a maintenance run of the

