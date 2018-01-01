#blasts
8 injured after twin blasts in Balochistan

Balochistan/Pakistan, Jan 1: At least eight people, including three security personnel, were injured on Monday morning after two blasts hit Chaman’s Mall Road in Balochistan. The explosions were heard near

Assam and Manipur rocked by blasts on Republic Day

GUWAHATI/ DIBRUGARH/ IMPHAL, Jan 27: Serial blasts rocked Assam and Manipur as the states were celebrating Republic Day on Thursday. No casualties were reported. Seven low-to-medium intensity blasts were engineered