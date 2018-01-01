Kuala Lumpur,Sept14:Twenty-five people, most of them students, were killed Thursday when a blaze tore through a Malaysian religious school, in what officials said was one of the country’s worst fire
Moscow,Sept23:“The corpses of eight colleagues have been found in the main area where the search was located,” the statement said. “Until the end there was hope that they would be
Florida,Sept13:The Islamic community says it will repair and reopen the arson-damaged Florida mosque that was occasionally attended by Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen. Assistant Imam Hamaad Rahman of the Islamic
London July 14:Hundreds of firefighters on Thursday were tackling a major blaze that broke out close to one of the Britain’s busiest railway stations. The fire broke out on Wednesday
Mumbai, June 30 Seven persons were killed and two others seriously injured on Thursdayin during a major fire that engulfed a medical store in Mumbai’s Andheri suburb, an official said.