GUWAHATI,August31:: With the online killer game Blue Whale spreading its tentacles fast, Assam Police on Wednesday issued an advisory to parents and elders of families to monitor and regulate the
Shimla, Aug 24: Himachal Pradesh police today issued an advisory caution to the parent to keep vigil on their ward as six children of age group of 12 to 19
Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, August 3: Finally the suicide game called “Blue Whale Challenge” has reached Kerala, alarming the parent community, as its las t challenge is to commit suicide. According to reliable sources
Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 1: As the city woke up with a shocking suicide news of Mumbai based fourteen-year-old boy named Manpreet Sahans, the Mumbai police suspects the cause of death to be the
New Delhi, May 24: Interestingly, blue whales, the largest vertebrate animal that ever lived, have recently evolved into giants. According to new research from scientists at the Smithsonian’s National Museum