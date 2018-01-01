BlueWhaleChallenge

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, August 28: A 13-year old child, living in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, about 200 kilometers from Lucknow became the first victim of the blue whale game. According to
Brazil, August 18: After the Blue Whale Challenge game which tears the life of teenagers in many countries, here comes the Pink Whale game. It is difficult to get the links of
New Delhi, August 18: ‘Blue Whale Challenge’, the deadly game won’t be banned in our country. The Delhi High Court, yesterday, had refused the internet organisations to remove the life
New Delhi/Indore, August 11: In another shocking incident, a 14-year-old boy from Indore has attempted suicide by jumping from the third floor of his school building, allegedly after playing with the
Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, August 3: Finally the suicide game called “Blue Whale Challenge” has reached Kerala, alarming the parent community, as its las t challenge is to commit suicide. According to reliable sources
Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 1: As the city woke up with a shocking suicide news of Mumbai based fourteen-year-old boy named Manpreet Sahans, the Mumbai police suspects the cause of death to be the