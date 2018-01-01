BoardExams

Board exams are around the corner, the time tables are set and the only thing left to do is to devour the syllabus as much as possible before the exams.
How to prepare for the Big Board exams
Mumbai CBSE student with learning disability (LD) denied the concession at the board exams
Mumbai, March14:A Class 10 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) student with learning disability (LD) was denied the concession at the board exams citing delay in sending the certificate. The
Type I diabetes CBSE students to get break while writing their board exams
Chennai, Feb 17:When students with Type 1 diabetes in CBSE stream write their board exams, they will be eligible to take a snack break an hour or ninety minutes into
CBSE changes norms makes board exams for Class X compulsory from 2017
NewDelhi,Dec21:Board exams for Class X are set to become compulsory for all CBSE students from 2018 as CBSE’s Governing body today “unanimously approved” a proposal in this regard. At the
Pen wins over pellets as Kashmir appears for Board exams today
Srinagar, Nov 14: The annual Class 10 and 12 board examinations in the Kashmir Valley will kick-off from Monday. As per reports, all arrangements have been put in place