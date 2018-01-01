Baghpat, Sept 14: At least sixteen labourers drowned after their boat capsized in Yamuna river in this district of Uttar Pradesh today. Police sources here said the boat, carrying 30
Patna,August4:10 people missing after a boat capsizes in Bihar’s Bagaha, in the river Gandak.the river Gandak, which had 18 people on board. Four people have swam to safety,while search for
Yaoundé,July17:More than 30 people are missing after a boat belonging to an elite Cameroonian military unit sank off the country’s coast on Sunday, according to the president’s office. The logistics
Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Jul 17: At least 27 people have perished and 54 are missing after an overcrowded boat sank in a river in the Democratic Republic of Congo,
Nagpur,July10:At least one person was killed and seven others are feared dead after a boat capsized in Nagpur late on Sunday night. According to reports, the incident happened at Vena
Naypyidaw, April08: At least 20 people were killed when a boat carrying scores of wedding guests collided with a river barge at night in western Myanmar, authorities said Saturday, with
Beijing, Dec20: Eleven crew members went missing after their fishing boat collided with a merchant ship and capsized off east China coast early on Friday, officials said. The accident took
Yangon,Oct17: – Rescuers have discovered 14 bodies and expect to find scores more after a ferry packed with teachers, students and workers capsized in central Myanmar, local authorities said on
Ahmedabad,Oct5:Nine Pakistani fishermen were on Wednesday apprehended by BSF, a day after an empty Pakistani boat was seized by BSF troops in Punjab. The boat was apprehended by the security
Kolkata,Oct4:Panic erupted early morning after a speed boat used by the Indian Navy to patrol Hooghly river caught fire. The incident took place at around 7 am near Princep Ghat.
Porbandar,Oct3: It’s a big catch for India as a Pakistani boat has been caught! Amid heightened vigil, a Pakistan boat was seized off Gujarat coast on Sunday. Also, nine sailors
Cairo,Sept24:The bodies of 162 people had been pulled from the waters off the Egyptian coast on Friday, three days after a boat carrying hundreds of migrants capsised in the Mediterranean
CAIRO ,Sept22:A boat carrying African migrants headed to Europe capsized off the Mediterranean coast near the Egyptian city of Alexandria on Wednesday, killing at least 42 people, Egyptian authorities said.
Denpasar (Indonesia): A German woman was killed and 14 other foreigners injured today when a blast erupted in the engine of a tourist boat that had just departed the Indonesian island