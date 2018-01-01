#boat
11 missing as boat capsizes off Chinese coast

Beijing, Dec20: Eleven crew members went missing after their fishing boat collided with a merchant ship and capsized off east China coast early on Friday, officials said. The accident took

Indian Navy boat catches fire in Kolkata

Kolkata,Oct4:Panic erupted early morning after a speed boat used by the Indian Navy to patrol Hooghly river caught fire. The incident took place at around 7 am near Princep Ghat.