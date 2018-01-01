Nyapidew,Sept26:Myanmar’s Army said on Sunday that it had discovered a mass grave containing the bodies of 28 Hindus, including women and children, in Rakhine State, blaming the killings on Rohingya
ABBOTTABAD, Feb 16: The bodies of a couple were discovered in the room of a rented house in Abbottabad, police said on Wednesday. Doctors believe that they had suffocated from the
Bavaria, Jan 30:A father in Germany has found the bodies of six teenagers, including his son and daughter, in his secluded garden hut in Bavaria. The five young men and
Bangkok: At least 400 victims of the 2004 tsunami that killed 226,000 people remain unidentified in Thailand 12 years on, police said on Monday. The 9.15 magnitude December 26 earthquake
Tripoli,Oct27:The French aid group Doctors without Borders (MSF) said on Wednesday, it had found the bodies of 29 migrants who perished in a pool of fuel and seawater on a
KOLKATA,Oct18: The police in Bengal’s East Midnapore district have a grisly task on their hands. They are looking for the decapitated heads of two young women whose bodies were found
Cairo,Sept24:The bodies of 162 people had been pulled from the waters off the Egyptian coast on Friday, three days after a boat carrying hundreds of migrants capsised in the Mediterranean
Muzaffarnagar, September 22: Bodies of three suspected wanted criminals were found with bullet injuries in a house at Ghasipura village in the district, police said on Thursday, reports deccanchronicle.com. SSP