New Delhi,August17:The Defence Acquisition Council on Thursday cleared a proposal to buy six more Boeing Co Apache attack helicopters for the Indian Army at a cost of around Rs 4,168 crore. The AH-64E Apache helicopters will come with
Paris,25 July 2017: “Boeing has signed a 30-year contract worth a billion dollars, renewable every 10 years,” said Le Figaro newspaper, which is owned by the Dassault group. The partnership will
New Delhi, Jan 13: Budget passenger carrier SpiceJet on Friday said that it will purchase up to 205 aircraft from global commercial jetliners’ manufacturer Boeing. According to the airline, the
WASHINGTON,Dec7: President-elect Donald Trump called Tuesday for the cancellation of a multi-billion dollar Boeing contract to build the next Air Force One, calling the ballooning costs “ridiculous.” “Boeing is building
Washington DC, Dec 7: As the President-elect Donald Trump took a jibe on Boeing in tweet saying that its new Air Force One design was too expensive and ordered it
Washington, Sep 24 : The Unites States Department of Defence has given a USD 81 million contract to Boeing for the supply of all-weather, over-the-horizon, Harpoon anti-ship missiles to India.
NEW ORLEANS,August 29:A Southwest Airlines flight bound for Orlando, Florida, made an emergency landing Saturday morning due to a major problem with one of its two engines.Flight 3472 from New
Hyderabad, June 18: Boeing and Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) have joined hands to set up a facility here to co-produce Boeing AH-64 Apache helicopter fuselages and other aerostructures. Defence Minister