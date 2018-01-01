Boiler explodes at a Bangladeshi garment factory killing 10 people
DHAKA, Jul 4 A boiler has exploded at a Bangladeshi garment factory killing 10 people and injuring dozens, fire officials said today, the latest mishap to hit one of the
DHAKA, Jul 4 A boiler has exploded at a Bangladeshi garment factory killing 10 people and injuring dozens, fire officials said today, the latest mishap to hit one of the
Dhaka,Sept10:At least 12 people were killed when a boiler exploded in a factory at the BSCIC industrial zone in Gazipur’s Tongi in Bangladesh. More than 50 people were injured, many