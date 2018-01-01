Bollywoodproducer

Bollywood producer Karim Morani accused of rape,denies
HYDERABAD/MUMBAI, Jan 19: Bollywood producer Karim Morani has been booked by Hyderabad police on charges of raping a 24-year-old theatre artiste from Mumbai and offering her a false promise of
HYDERABAD/MUMBAI, Jan 19: Bollywood producer Karim Morani has been booked by Hyderabad police on charges of raping a 24-year-old theatre artiste from Mumbai and offering her a false promise of
Udaipur,Nov2:the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized a huge haul of banned narcotic substance worth over Rs 3,000 crore from a factory in Udaipur and also arrested Bollywood producer