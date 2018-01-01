bombattack

DUBAI ,June19:A “terrorist” bomb attack in a Shiite village in Bahrain has killed a policeman and wounded two others, the interior ministry in the Sunni-ruled Gulf kingdom said on Monday.
Terrorist bomb attack in a Shiite village in Bahrain kills a policeman
Syrian photographer putting down his camera to carry a wounded young boy to safety after a bomb attack ,breaks down
NEW DELHI,April19: Heartbreaking pictures have emerged of a Syrian photographer putting down his camera in order to carry a wounded young boy to safety after a bomb attack and then
Three-year-old boy killed in car bomb attack in Turkey
Ankara, Feb. 18 A three-year-old boy was killed and 15 other were injured in a car bomb attack near the green area of a housing complex for judges and prosecutors,
EU condemns bomb attack at church in Cairo
Brussels, Dec 12 :The European Union (EU) on Sunday condemned the terrorist attack at a Coptic church in Cairo which claimed 25 lives and wounded 49 others. “Today’s terrorist bombing
Suicide bomb attack on Kabul Shiitie mosque kills 27
KABUL, Nov 21 : At least twenty seven people were killed and 17 wounded following a suicide attack at a Shia mosque in the Afghan capital Kabul. A suicide bomber