BombayHighCourt

Mumbai (Maharashtra) , Jan. 22: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh case. The PIL filed by the Bombay Lawyers
Mumbai, December 22 : The Bombay High Court on Friday rejected the Maharashtra governor’s sanction to prosecute senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan in Adarsh Scam.
Maharashtra, October 17: The Bombay High Court extended the ban on bullock cart racing in Maharashtra. It infers that there will be no bullock cart racing in Maharashtra on Diwali. Every year
Mumbai/Mahrashtra, September 1: The Bombay High Court ordered the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and the other respondents to give reply on the issues related to manholes in the city on Friday. Dr
New Delhi, August 21: Despite of the denial order of the Bombay High Court, Supreme Court denied the fact and granted bail to Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit on Monday. The
Mumbai (Maharashtra), August 16: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday prohibited the state government from permitting bullock cart races in Maharashtra until rules are framed for these races. The High
New Delhi, August 14: The Bombay High Court’s Office of Official Liquidator on Monday puts up Sahara Group’s Aamby Valley city project in Pune for public auction for a reserve
Mumbai, March 23: The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) assured the Bombay High Court on Thursday that their members will recommence duty today. This came after the state government
Mumbai, Dec 29: The Bombay High Court has rejected the plea of 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blast terror convict Rubina Suleman Memon, seeking her release on furlough. “We are not
Mumbai, Nov 21: Observing that prima facie there were some inconsistencies in the two circulars issued by the Reserve Bank to district co-operative banks on demonetisationissue, the Bombay High Court
New Delhi, October 8: On Friday 7th October, Bollywood actor Salman Khan has lodged a defamation suit against a TV news channel on account of the poaching alligations against him. The suit was
Mumbai, Oct 5: Expressing dissatisfaction with a Central Bureau of Investigation report on its probe into ‘benami’ flats in the controversial Adarsh Society, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed
New Delhi, Oct 04: The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the appeal by the Haji Ali Dargah Trust challenging the Bombay High Court’s verdict allowing women in the
Mumbai, September 5: The Bombay high court has said it is inaccurate to suggest that merely viewing an illicit copy of a film is a punishable offence under the Copyright
Mumbai, August 26: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Haji Rafat Hussain on Friday said the Bombay High Court to allow women to enter the inner sanctum of the city’s famed Haji Ali Dargah can disturb
Mumbai, Aug 26: In a landmark ruling, women will be allowed in the inner sanctum of the Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai. The Bombay High Court pronounced its verdict on a public interest
Mumbai, Aug 26: The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed the FIR filed against Sussanne Khan, ex-wife of Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, in a cheating case, citing lack
Mumbai, Aug 26 : The Bombay High Court today will pronounce its verdict on a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the ban on the entry of women into the inner sanctum of the city’s famed Haji
Mumbai, August 12: The first woman Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, Manjula Chellur, will be the new Chief Justice of Bombay High Court, according to an official announcement on Thursday.
Mumbai, July 21: Jaidev Thackeray, the son of the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray, today claimed before the Bombay High Court that his father wanted him to be his