Bomb blast in heart of Darjeeling town near Old Supermarket in West Bengal
Mogadishu,June23:At least three people are dead and several others wounded after a suicide car bomb blast at a police station in Somalia’s capital, police said Thursday. The bomber was trying
3 suicide bombers killed in multiple bomb blasts in Pakistan
Islamabad, Feb 21: Blasing sounds never ends in Pakistan. One lawyer killed and several people injured in 3 bomb blasts at a local court in Tangi bazaar in Charsadda in the
34 killed in bomb blast at Mogadishu marketplace in Somalia
Berlin, Feb. 20: At least 34 people were killed and more than 50 got injured when a bomb went off at a market in western Mogadishu on Sunday. According to
Nine killed and 64 wounded in Turkey car bomb blast near a police checkpoint in Cizre
London, August 26: Nine people have been killed and 64 others wounded after an explosion hit a police checkpoint in the Turkish border town of Cizre. According to reports, Kurdish