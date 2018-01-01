Damascus, Feb 16: Turkish bombardment of an Islamic State group-held town in Syria has killed 24 civilians, a monitor said Thursday, but Turkey`s Army said only “terrorists” died in the
24 civilians killed in bombing on Syria town: Monitor
31 killed in Baghdad Shi’ite gathering suicide bombing
Baghdad,Oct15:A suicide bomber detonated an explosive vest in the middle of a Shi’ite Muslim gathering in Baghdad, killing at least 31 people and wounding about 30 on Saturday, police and
Sixteen killed in a suicide bombing in Pakistan mosque
Islamabad,Sept16:At least 16 people have been killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque in Pakistan. The blast struck as Muslims gathered for Friday prayers in the Mohmand Agency district.
Baghdad’s Shiite district suicide car bombing ,kills 11 in Iraq
A suicide car bombing ripped through an outdoor market in a Shiite-dominated northeastern district of Baghdad on Tuesday morning, killing at least 11 people, officials said, as government forces deployed