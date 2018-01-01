New Delhi, July 14: A Security drill conducted at Parliament of India after a Bomb scare at the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. After a lump of suspicious white powder was found
Cannes, France,May22: A bomb scare has caused the Cannes Film Festival to briefly evacuate the Debussy theater before the first screening of director Michel Hazanavicius’ movie Redoubtable, a film in
BENGALURU,April17: Security was tightened in and around Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium for the IPL match between hosts Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) after a bomb scare, which
Moscow, Dec 27: Thousands were evacuated from three train stations here over a bomb warning, local media reported. After receiving a telephone call alerting of a suspected explosive device, the
NYC,Dec13:A Lufthansa flight headed to Germany from Texas was diverted to a New York City airport on Monday, following a bomb threat called in to the airline’s headquarters, officials said.