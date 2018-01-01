Mumbai, September 15: The online entertainment ticket booking platform BookMyShow on Thursday collaborated with Whatsapp. As part of this, BookMyShow made Whatsapp as a default ticket confirmation channel for all the
Now get BookMyShow ticket confirmations on Whatsapp
Focusing user engagement, FreeCharge launches coupons
New Delhi, April 28: Digital payment platform FreeCharge on Thursday announced the launch of coupons on its e-wallet to enhance user engagement and reactivation. Through this initiative, users can now benefit
Book tickets online to visit Delhi’s major tourist attractions through BookMyShow
New Delhi, Jan 31: Now people visiting the national capital will be able to book tickets for the city’s major tourist attractions online as the Delhi government on Monday reached
BookMyShow raises Rs. 550 crore funding by US investor
New Delhi, July 6: Bigtree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., which owns and operates BookMyShow announced raising Rs. 550 crore in its fourth and largest single financing round. Mumbai based movies and