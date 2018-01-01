The word and the book; both hook you for life. And here are two people who have been with me since almost two decades in my pursuit of the written
Lucknow,August3:The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order saying that people should bring books and single roses as gifts at government events. On June 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested
NewDelhi,July20:The Ministry of Home Affairs this week told states that “No bouquet may be presented to the Prime Minister during his tours within India,” the India.com website reported. At most, it added,
Tripoli, Jan 31:A police brigade in Al-Marj, a city in eastern Libya, released a video on January 20 in which they bragged about seizing a large number of books, which
CASPER, WY (WPVI),Nov15:Forget partying like it’s 1999, a Wyoming bookstore wants customers to live like it’s 1993: sans personal electronics. Owner Vicki Burger has banned Wi-Fi and electronics in her
Massachusetts,Sept12:Scientists, including one of Indian origin, have developed a new technology that can read pages of a closed book, an advance that may help archaeologists look into antique books without
Washington, Sep 9:The Grolier Codex, a 13th-century Mayan document, regarded among the rarest books in the world, is genuine and likely the most ancient of all surviving manuscripts from America,