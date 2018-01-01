AL KHOR, QATAR,July13: A first herd of boycott-busting cows has been airlifted to Qatar to boost milk supplies five weeks after neighbouring Gulf states cut links with the emirate. The
California, Jan 13:It’s fun to mock image-processing impossibilities where “Blade Runner” or CSI investigators zoom into photos to see far more detail than a photo could possibly have recorded. But
Beijing,Oct25:A study says that children with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) experience disruptions in the structure of the neural networks inside their brains. The findings could help in the development of
Oklahoma,Sept15:Talking about porn and religion in the same breath may offend a lot of people but a recent study has brought forth a vivid connection. According to the study, watching porn
New York, August 29: Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, have found a way to boost the efficiency of a gene-editing tool, known as clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats